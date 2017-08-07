Lorde’s $90 White Nikes Are the Staple Sneakers You’ve Been Searching for

Lorde performing at Glastonbury Festival day 3. REX Shutterstock

Beyond all her unforgettable music festival performances this year and the release of her second studio album, “Melodrama,” Lorde‘s incredible comeback continues as the brand-new cover girl of Fashion Magazine. The star took to social media to give a behind-the-scenes look of her photo shoot and she looked more stylish than ever.

The star reminded us of one of the biggest trends of the season with her gorgeous photos. She wore an over $7,000 Off-White Long Neck peach maxi dress that was toned down with $16 gold sunglasses from Aldo. What made her cover look really special was that it was styled with a classic pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, currently available online for only $90.

If you’re not on board with the popular sneaker style, seeing Lorde’s outfit will instantly change your mind. It’s a simple and effortless way to incorporate an elegant dress into your everyday wardrobe. Plus, nothing beats comfort, and white kicks truly go with everything. What more could you possibly want in a shoe? Follow Lorde’s lead and seek out clean, white sneaks today.

Nike Air Force 1 07, $90; nike.com

