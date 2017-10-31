Ryan Seacrest Is Red-Hot Dressed Up as Kelly Ripa — But Struggles in Heels

Kelly Ripa (L) and Ryan Seacrest Courtesy of Instagram

Ryan Seacrest went all-out for his first Halloween episode as co-host on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” On Tuesday morning, Seacrest swapped out his regular suit and tie ensemble for a red-hot dress paired with red pumps.

The talk show host’s first costume of the day was as a woman — more precisely, as Ripa. The two swapped roles for the opening of the episode.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest swap looks on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” for their Halloween special. Courtesy of Instagram

Seacrest nailed his impression of Ripa, complete with a blond wig and glasses, and he even called out for Ripa’s stylist to say his dress shrank.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest swap looks on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for their Halloween special. Courtesy of Instagram

Though he looked like one glamorous lady, it seemed as if Seacrest had a bit of trouble walking in the red heels as he was seen (and heard) clonking around backstage, with knees bent, slightly jogging.

Ripa may have to give him some pointers for the next go-around.

We’re LIVE! And it’s #LiveHallowen! #KellyandRyan #RyanandKelly A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

As for Ripa, she portrayed Seacrest by wearing a suited look, rocking facial scruff and his signature haircut.

Unfortunately, Seacrest’s moment dressed up his fellow co-host was cut short, and they soon changed into their next costumes, which included Wonder Woman and characters from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Backstage at our biggest Show of the year #LiveHalloween! #KellyandRyan #Halloween #guardiansofthegalaxy #WonderWoman @michchampagne @hairbydianed @leglambeauty A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

