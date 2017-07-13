Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman & More 2017 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Style

View Slideshow Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson pose on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. REX Shutterstock

Sports stars aligned for the ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony honoring outstanding achievement for men and women in professional, collegiate and Olympic sports in 33 different categories.

The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning, with special presenters Michelle Obama, Jon Stewart, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson.

Some of the famous faces who hit the red carpet in sleek style included Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson.

The former Olympian looked sharp in a gray plaid suit with brown lace-up shoes, and his former beauty queen wife cut an elegant figure in a plunging blue floor-length gown that featured a high slit. She completed the look with metallic pointed-toe heels.

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles posed for photos alongside each other on the red carpet — both athletes in dresses with long trains. Biles had on a striking blue one-shoulder dress teamed with caged silver sandals. Meanwhile Raisman had on a strapless black dress with silver detail around the bodice and ruffles around the skirt. She completed the number with simple black sandals.

Denise Austin and Katie Austin. REX Shutterstock

Skechers ambassador Denise Austin flexed her muscles alongside her daughter Katie Austin. Denise had on an orange dress with gold sandals and Katie a plunging blush gown with strappy silver sandals.

