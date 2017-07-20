Lindsey Vonn, Athletes & Models Sizzle in Body-Confident Looks at Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 Party

The heels were high and the necklines were low when stylish athletes, models and entertainers stepped out on Tuesday for Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 party in Los Angeles.
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn was among the famous faces who embraced the sizzling fashion statement at the soiree. She arrived in a head-to-toe all-white ensemble that included a blazer with no bra, matching trousers and pumps by Lori Blu. The footwear featured a pointed-toe profile on a 4-inch stiletto heel.
Joining the Under Armour ambassador was her sister Karin Kildow, who had on a plunging mini dress teamed with black sandals.
Meanwhile, designer-actress Draya Michele was golden in a spaghetti-strap gown by Anya Liesnik and strappy sandals by Tom Ford. Michele’s dress featured an asymmetric slit that helped highlight her shoes, which incorporated cascading thin straps that flanked thick gold detail just above the ankle.
Chantel Jeffries hit the red carpet in platinum pumps teamed with a white top unbuttoned low and a pinstripe mini skirt.
Though it was hard to notice, model Tanya Mityushina teamed a pair of black sandals with her Berta floral-embroidered gown that featured a bodice split down to the naval and a floor-length sheer skirt.
