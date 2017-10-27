Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Zen-Like Home for $3.8M

Lindsey Vonn lists L.A. home for $3.8 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

Lindsey Vonn found her zen, and now she’s paying it forward.

The Olympic skier has listed her 5,000 square foot tranquil home in Los Angeles for $3.8 million, according to realtor.com.

The experience begins with a water wall that lines the walkway to the entry hall. The contemporary property, located in L.A.’s Miracle Mile neighborhood, features two stories, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Ideal for de-stressing, the home comes with a spa-like master bath with a deep-soaking bathtub and extra large shower. Amenities include a zero-edge pool with Baja deck, hot tub and outdoor shower.

Lindsey Vonn lists L.A. home for $3.8 million. Courtesy of Realtor.com

The second-floor patio is the perfect place for entertaining guests, with a fire pit and more than 400 square feet of space to watch the sunset.

Foodies will fall in love with the custom Miton Italian kitchen, which includes a center island and breakfast bar.

The airy digs also include a floating staircase, sunlit rooms, minimalist light fixtures and an earthy color palette.

The Under Armour athlete purchased the home last year for $3.55 million.

