Lindsey Vonn Wears See-Through Top & Gabby Douglas Debuts Bombshell Makeover at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

The celebrity style parade at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards included some sizzling style statements on the orange carpet.
Among them, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn stepped out in a see-through sleeveless blouse that revealed her white bra underneath the sheer fabric. She teamed the top with flared trousers that covered her white sandals.
The athlete was joined on the carpet by her sister Karin Kildow, who had on a yellow lace mini dress with nude sandals.
Gymnast Gabby Douglas revealed a glamorous makeover by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who counts Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union as clients. Douglass made a bombshell arrival in a purple sequins Milly bandeau top and matching pencil skirt teamed with fuchsia shoes by Pedro Garcia.
The made-in-Spain brand’s Catalina silk satin stilettos feature a covered buckle strap around the ankle and a 3.7-inch heels. The shoes retail for around $365 (€320) online at the current exchange rate.
The award show airs at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.
