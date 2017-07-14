Lindsey Vonn Wears See-Through Top & Gabby Douglas Debuts Bombshell Makeover at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

View Slideshow Lindsey Vonn (L) and Gabby Douglas. REX Shutterstock

The celebrity style parade at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards included some sizzling style statements on the orange carpet.

Among them, Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn stepped out in a see-through sleeveless blouse that revealed her white bra underneath the sheer fabric. She teamed the top with flared trousers that covered her white sandals.

Lindsey Vonn and Karin Kildow on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. REX Shutterstock

The athlete was joined on the carpet by her sister Karin Kildow, who had on a yellow lace mini dress with nude sandals.

Gymnast Gabby Douglas revealed a glamorous makeover by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who counts Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union as clients. Douglass made a bombshell arrival in a purple sequins Milly bandeau top and matching pencil skirt teamed with fuchsia shoes by Pedro Garcia.

Gabby Douglas on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. REX Shutterstock

The made-in-Spain brand’s Catalina silk satin stilettos feature a covered buckle strap around the ankle and a 3.7-inch heels. The shoes retail for around $365 (€320) online at the current exchange rate.

Pedro Garcia’s Catalina sandals; around $365; pedrogarcia.com. Courtesy of Pedro Garcia

The award show airs at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

