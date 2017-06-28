Lindsay Lohan Wants to Be the Next Lifestyle Guru

Rex Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan has a new ambition — to be a lifestyle guru.

The actress has launched a new page on Preemium.com to share her fashion, beauty and shopping tips, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her life.

😘😘Want to see what I'm really up to? Subscribe to my Preemium – link in bio – will be posting a lot on there these upcoming weeks 😘😘 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

“I will give you access to all my exclusive content and tell you all my secrets and breaking news before anyone else,” Lohan wrote on the new site, which officially launched Tuesday.

In 2011, Lohan launched plans to debut a shoe line, but the project never took off. She has dabbled in fashion projects over the years and attended Nicholas Kirkwood’s 10th anniversary celebration in 2015.

She recently joined the cast of U.K. comedy “Sick Note,” which was developed by “Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint.

#katerinawest ❤️Me trying not to laugh on the amazing set of #SickNote with the great cast, crew, director and family 😎👌😇😘 #behindthescenes A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Lohan is also hoping to celebrate her birthday in a big way this weekend, and she took to twitter to invite Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce — who just had twins — to join her party in Mykonos, Greece.