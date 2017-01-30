Lily Tomlin Takes Home SAG Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin accepting the Life Achievement Award at the 2017 SAG Awards. REX Shutterstock.

Lily Tomlin took home the Life Achievement Award at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The actress, known for her work in the classic films “Nashville” and “9 to 5” and the current Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” was present to accept the honor.

Tomlin’s acceptance speech was preceded by a humorous introduction by her “9 to 5” co-star Dolly Parton, who presented her with the award.

Tomlin said, “Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory remarks can feel reasonably honest about their comments. Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as alternative facts, or worst yet, fake news.”

The 53rd SAG life achievement award recipient glittered in a matching pant ensemble with pointed-toe patent leather shoes for the special occasion.

Lily Tomlin at the 2017 SAG Awards REX Shutterstock

The actress, who was also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for “Grace and Frankie,” is a big fan of Converse sneakers on and off-screen. She told City Paper in 2015, “I mostly stick by the old conventional Converse that have laces and rubber on the toes. I have quite a few pair. Mostly black or black and white. I have one pair of brown and white.”

Lily Tomlin at the 2015 “Grandma” in Converse sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

To add to her SAG-AFTRA accomplishments, Tomlin recently joined the foundation’s children’s literacy initiative, Storyline Online, and can be seen reading “Hey, That’s My Monster” in the latest video.

