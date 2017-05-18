Lily-Rose Depp Wears Chanel Sneakers, Plus More Celebs Out and About In Cannes

View Slideshow Lily-Rose Depp out and about in Cannes on May 18. REX Shutterstock

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and while there are plenty of amazing fashion moments on the red carpet at each of the film premieres, stars are also taking their style to the streets of the oceanside French town.

Lily-Rose Depp, a Chanel muse, wore a Chanel gown and Gianvito Rossi sandals to the opening ceremony on Wednesday. But when she was spotted out and about on Thursday, she was much more casual in a tangerine-hued minidress and a pair of Chanel’s tweed sneakers.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing a Chanel dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Model Emily Ratajkowski has also taken some time to enjoy Cannes off the red carpet. She was spotted wearing Altuzarra lace-up pumps with a Brock Collection dress. Julianne Moore went shopping at Céline in espadrilles, and Elle Fanning stepped out in a Temperley London dress and Laurence Dacade bow-adorned sandals.

