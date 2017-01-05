Lily Collins’ Red-Carpet Fashion Evolution

Actress Lily Collins is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes on Sunday for her role in the film “Rules Don’t Apply.”
As it turns out, Collins hasn’t been following rules for a long time — fashion rules, that is. As the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins, she knows a thing or two about hitting the red carpet.
The 27-year-old has been attending Hollywood events since she was in her teens. Back then, she stuck with age-appropriate booties and sandals, but over the years, her style has changed drastically.
She now works with two of Hollywood’s favorite stylists: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Washere, who also dress Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld. In the past few years, Collins has upped her shoe game and looks to designers such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford.
Collins is no stranger to awards shows in particular. She’s attended plenty of Oscars and usually hits up Vanity Fair‘s Oscars event in a party-ready look.
We don’t have any clues as to what Collins will wear Sunday at the Golden Globes, but we can be sure that it’ll be a fashionable surprise.
Explore the gallery to see more of Collins’ red carpet style through the years.
