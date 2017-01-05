Lily Collins’ Red-Carpet Fashion Evolution

Collins at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Actress Lily Collins is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes on Sunday for her role in the film “Rules Don’t Apply.”

As it turns out, Collins hasn’t been following rules for a long time — fashion rules, that is. As the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins, she knows a thing or two about hitting the red carpet.

The 27-year-old has been attending Hollywood events since she was in her teens. Back then, she stuck with age-appropriate booties and sandals, but over the years, her style has changed drastically.

Collins in black booties at a <em>Teen Vogue</em> event in 2008. REX Shutterstock

Collins at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in platform sandals. REX Shutterstock

She now works with two of Hollywood’s favorite stylists: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Washere, who also dress Jennifer Lopez and Hailee Steinfeld. In the past few years, Collins has upped her shoe game and looks to designers such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford.

Collins in Christian Louboutin pumps at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscars after-party. REX Shutterstock

Collins wearing Maticevski dress and Christian Louboutin pumps at a film premiere. REX Shutterstock

Collins wore an Elie Saab dress that hid her Giuseppe Zanotti heels at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

Collins is no stranger to awards shows in particular. She’s attended plenty of Oscars and usually hits up Vanity Fair‘s Oscars event in a party-ready look.

Collins at an Oscars after-party wearing Saint Laurent. REX Shutterstock

Collins in a Chanel dress and platform sandals at the 2010 <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscars after-party. REX Shutterstock

We don’t have any clues as to what Collins will wear Sunday at the Golden Globes, but we can be sure that it’ll be a fashionable surprise.

Explore the gallery to see more of Collins’ red carpet style through the years.

Want more?

Lily Collins Wears Giuseppe Zanotti on ‘Tonight Show’

Golden Globes Best Red Carpet Shoes Through the Years

The Best Shoe Moments on the Red Carpet in 2016