Liam Payne and New Son Sport Matching Yeezys

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole at the Fayre of St. James Christmas Concert. REX Shutterstock

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed son Bear in March, and the former One Direction singer is already making sure his son is on-trend.

While the couple haven’t shared many pictures of their new baby boy, the 23-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photo of himself and Bear donning matching Yeezys. ‘”Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson,” Payne captioned the picture.

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

While Bear’s pair are not actual Yeezys, they’re knitted to look just so. We’re not sure what brand Bear is wearing, but a Spain-based brand called Romeobabe makes tiny knitted Yeezy look-alikes.

Romeo Marble OG, $90; romeobabe.com

The day before, Payne shared some insight to his family life with Cheryl, 33, and their son, telling U.S. radio station Hot 99, “We haven’t really started lullabies yet, but he loves the [TV] and my Mrs. has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment.”

When talking about diaper duty, the new father revealed, “I’d never changed a nappy, and the first time with Bear — I was meant to practice on a doll, but I don’t really carry them about, so my first time was with Bear.”

