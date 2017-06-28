Liam Payne and New Son Sport Matching Yeezys

Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed son Bear in March, and the former One Direction singer is already making sure his son is on-trend.
While the couple haven’t shared many pictures of their new baby boy, the 23-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet photo of himself and Bear donning matching Yeezys. ‘”Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson,” Payne captioned the picture.
While Bear’s pair are not actual Yeezys, they’re knitted to look just so. We’re not sure what brand Bear is wearing, but a Spain-based brand called Romeobabe makes tiny knitted Yeezy look-alikes.
Romeo Marble OG, $90; romeobabe.com
The day before, Payne shared some insight to his family life with Cheryl, 33, and their son, telling U.S. radio station Hot 99, “We haven’t really started lullabies yet, but he loves the [TV] and my Mrs. has got the Kardashians on all the time at the moment.”
When talking about diaper duty, the new father revealed, “I’d never changed a nappy, and the first time with Bear — I was meant to practice on a doll, but I don’t really carry them about, so my first time was with Bear.”
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
