The ‘Girls’ Cast Red-Carpet Style Evolution

From left to right: Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet. REX Shutterstock.

The cast of “Girls” walked the red carpet together for the sixth and final premiere of the award-winning HBO series last week. The final season is set to air this weekend, and to commemorate the show, here’s a look at the cast’s best premiere looks and each of their distinct styles.

Most recently, Allison Williams chose a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps to go with her Gabriela Hearst ensemble for the premiere in New York City. Williams, who plays Marnie Michaels on the hit series, has always had a strong sense of style on the red carpet. The actress often opted for a classic pump for a “Girls” premiere, no matter the season.

Creator and showrunner Lena Dunham made an impression that same night, sporting a high pony and bright pink eye shadow. She wore Jimmy Choo sandals and a Todd Oldham dress for the occasion.

From left to right: Allison Williams , Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke at the final premiere of “Girls.” REX Shutterstock.

At the premiere of Season 4, Jemima Kirke, who plays Jessa on the show, had a strong shoe moment thanks to her Sophia Webster crystal-embellished sandals. Zosia Mamet also stood out in an all-red Alexander McQueen ensemble paired with red Brian Atwood platforms.

From left to right: Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams at the “Girls” Season 4 premiere. REX Shutterstock.

From left to right: Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke and Allison Williams at the “Girls” Season 3 premiere. REX Shutterstock.

Mamet, whose character is Shoshanna Shapiro, has been a fan of the platform since the show kicked off in 2012. The actress chose to wear a platform sandal with a Lanvin dress to the premiere of Season 2. That same evening, Kirke made a shoe statement in a pair of Marc Jacobs cat-inspired shoes.

From left to right: Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Allison Williams and Lena Dunham at the “Girls” Season 2 premiere. REX Shutterstock.

Tune in to the final series premiere of “Girls” on HBO this Sunday at 10 p.m.

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon and Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Hit the ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere

Lena Dunham Spotted in Fenty x Puma Platforms

Allison Williams Steps Out To Honor ‘Girls’ Creator Lena Dunham