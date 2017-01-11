Lena Dunham Spotted in Fenty x Puma Platforms

By / 11 mins ago
Lena Dunham Puma Rihanna View Slideshow
Lena Dunham in New York on Jan. 10.
Splash

Lena Dunham continues to show her love for Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma.

The actress was spotted in New York on Tuesday wearing a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots, which were released this fall. And there’s good news: For those who are inspired by Dunham’s look, the boots are on sale for $287 on Luisaviaroma, reduced from $410. Dunham wore the boots with a leather skirt, black tights and an oversized fuzzy coat. She loved her look so much she posted it on Instagram.

Related
Five Ways To Style the Latest Men's Creepers

Lena Dunham Fenty Puma BootsLena Dunham wearing Fenty x Puma boots. Splash

 

Fenty Puma Rihanna Sneaker BootsFenty x Puma boots. Courtesy Photo.

Dunham is also a fan of Rihanna’s Creepers and has posted photos of the sneakers several times on Instagram.

Celebrity Shoe Instagram@lenadunham, Nov 18 “@badgalriri designed my sneakers so yeah 😍” Instagram.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities wearing Puma by Rihanna shoes.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The Shoe Trend Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid Are Loving

How You Can Design a Pair of Fenty Puma Creepers With Rihanna

What Rihanna, Kanye West and Other Celebrities Bring to Sneaker Brands

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s