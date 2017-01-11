Lena Dunham Spotted in Fenty x Puma Platforms

View Slideshow Lena Dunham in New York on Jan. 10. Splash

Lena Dunham continues to show her love for Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma.

The actress was spotted in New York on Tuesday wearing a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots, which were released this fall. And there’s good news: For those who are inspired by Dunham’s look, the boots are on sale for $287 on Luisaviaroma, reduced from $410. Dunham wore the boots with a leather skirt, black tights and an oversized fuzzy coat. She loved her look so much she posted it on Instagram.

Lena Dunham wearing Fenty x Puma boots. Splash

When paparazzi follows you but you're not even mad cuz you love your look and the chance to show off the leather skirt Jemima lent you and anyway, you've had your period for 13 days and the inauguration is in 10 so this is the least of your fucking problems #bleedforthis A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Fenty x Puma boots. Courtesy Photo.

Dunham is also a fan of Rihanna’s Creepers and has posted photos of the sneakers several times on Instagram.

@lenadunham, Nov 18 “@badgalriri designed my sneakers so yeah 😍” Instagram.

