Lena Dunham Spotted in Fenty x Puma Platforms

Lena Dunham continues to show her love for Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma.
The actress was spotted in New York on Tuesday wearing a pair of Fenty x Puma platform boots, which were released this fall. And there’s good news: For those who are inspired by Dunham’s look, the boots are on sale for $287 on Luisaviaroma, reduced from $410. Dunham wore the boots with a leather skirt, black tights and an oversized fuzzy coat. She loved her look so much she posted it on Instagram.
Dunham is also a fan of Rihanna’s Creepers and has posted photos of the sneakers several times on Instagram.
