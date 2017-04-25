Lena Dunham Wore Fenty x Puma Sneakers On the Red Carpet

Lena Dunham on the red carpet with Grace Dunham at the 'My Art' screening in New York. REX Shutterstock

Lena Dunham is a big Rihanna fan. Not only has Dunham featured her music more than once on “Girls” and spoken out publicly about her love for the pop star and designer, but Dunham even got a tattoo inspired by RiRi, mimicking the placement of one of the singer’s many tattoos.

So it’s not exactly a surprise that this past weekend (Saturday, April 22) the actress was seen sporting Fenty x Puma sneakers on the red carpet at the “My Art” film screening in New York. Accompanied by her mom and sister, Dunham paired the green satin bow sneakers with a printed dress for the occasion.

Lena Dunham wearing Fenty x Puma sneakers at the “My Art” screening in New York. REX Shutterstock

As further proof of her affection, back in March, the actress and screenwriter told WWD that what she feels sexiest in is “anything designed by Rihanna. I’m wearing her [Fenty x Puma] sneakers right now. I made it pretty aggressively clear on Instagram [that I’m a fan].”

Lena Dunham wearing Fenty x Puma sneakers on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

“I just love [Rihanna]. I think she’s so empowered and interesting and pushing the creative envelope,” the 30-year-old TV star went on to say.

To get Lena’s look, shop the bow sneakers below.

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna bow sneakers. Courtesy of Farfetch

Fenty x Puma by Rihanna bow sneakers, $160; farfetch.com

