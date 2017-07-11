Lea Michele’s $125 Sandals Will Go With Everything in Your Closet

Lea Michele in West Hollywood, Calif. on July 10. Splash

“Scream Queens” star Lea Michele has her summer style down pat. She beat West Hollywood’s heat yesterday in a staple look you might already have in your closet.

Michele was spotted leaving her friend’s house and pumping gas (yes, celebrities are just like the rest of us) in a purple floral tiered dress. The actress completed her look with a classic pair of black sunglasses, a white bag and sandals to match. Her white accessories made her outfit stand out, and the best part is that you can get her shoes for only $125 online — an easy way to complete any casual summer look.

A makeup-free Lea Michele in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash News

Joie Nice T-strap flat sandal, $125; neimanmarcus.com

Want more?

Celebrity Statement Shoes: July 2017

Gigi Hadid’s Patent Leather Mules Won’t Break the Bank

Kim Kardashian West Wore Clear Yeezy Mules With This Revealing Look

Pippa Middleton and Her Mom Matched in Summer Dresses and Block-Heel Sandals at Wimbledon