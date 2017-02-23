‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Law Roach Freaks Out Over Contestant’s Shoe Choice

"America's Next Top Model" judge and stylist Law Roach.
“America’s Next Top Model” judge Law Roach could not contain his hatred for one of the model contestant’s pair of shoes on Episode 12 of this season airing on Wednesday night.

The stylist, who works with Zendaya and Celine Dion among others, told model Cody that her “outfit is driving me crazy.”

“From here to here, you’re a supermodel,” Roach said of Cody’s top half. “From here to here you’re supermarket,” referring to her shoes.

“Your shoe choices drive me crazy and I’ve been holding it in the whole season, but I couldn’t help it,” he continued. “I would rather you walk up here barefoot. Walk like Naomi [Campbell], like your shoe broke or something.”

The show’s host Rita Ora reprimanded him, but Cody didn’t seem too flustered. In fact, she said she was happy to get the advice.

Watch the full clip here.

America's Next Top ModelLeft to right: Law Roach, Ashley Graham, Rita Ora and Drew Elliott of “America’s Next Top Model.” REX Shutterstock

