Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks Rock Thigh High Slits and Sandals at “Orange Is The New Black” Premiere

“Orange Is The New Black” celebrated the premiere of its fifth season on June 9 at Catch NYC. Two stars from the hit Netflix series, Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks, made waves on the orange carpet with matching thigh-high slits and sandals.

Brooks, who plays beloved character “Taystee” Jefferson, turned heads in a plunging fuchsia dress featuring violet tie-dye accents paired with pink satin sandals for the occasion. The 27-year-old actress posed for a few pictures with costar Laverne Cox, 33, who rocked a sheer tan off-the-shoulder gown and strappy sandals. Cox stars as Sophia Burset on the ultra-popular series.

Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks at the season 5 premiere of “Orange Is The New Black” in New York City on Friday, June 9. REX Shutterstock

Thirteen new episodes were released Friday night on Netflix for fans to binge watch after a year-long wait. Other stars of the show including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba were also on hand for the event.

