‘OITNB’ Star Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Got Married in Sleek Christian Siriano Wedding Outfits

Samira Wiley, left, and Lauren Morelli in February at Christian Siriano's fall 2017 NYFW show. REX Shutterstock.

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Samira Wiley and screenwriter Lauren Morelli walked down the aisle in sleek style.

The lovebirds married on Saturday in Palm Springs, Calif., wearing a custom white dress and caped jumpsuit by Christian Siriano.

Wifey for Lifey. A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

“Wifey for lifey,” Morelli captioned their photos shot for Martha Stewart Weddings on Instagram.

Wiley had on an off-the-shoulder dress that featured a floor-length voluminous skirt. Morelli had on a white jumpsuit with an ornate, embellished bodice and a cape that nodded a bridal train.

❤️ A post shared by Lauren Morelli (@lomorelli) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

“They looked stunning!” designer Siriano said on Instagram. “It was a chic, beautiful and fabulous wedding! Congratulations to these amazing women @whododatlikedat and@lomorelli it was a pleasure creating these looks for your special day.”

The couple met while working on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” and Wiley has moved on to Hulu’s “The Handmaiden’s Tale.” They announced their engagement in October.

Wiley later transformed into an ensemble more fitting for the dance floor, as they partied the night away with guests, Martha Stewart Weddings reported.

It’s not certain what footwear the happy couple had on, but the pair has stepped out in complementary head-to-toe ensembles for red carpet appearances in the past.

Samira Wiley (left) wears gold sandals; Lauren Morelli wears pointed-toe pumps at the 2016 “Orange Is the New Black” premiere. REX Shutterstock.

Wiley and Morelli both enjoy boots, sandals and pointed-toe heels for red carpet appearances.

In February, the couple was on-trend at Siriano’s fall 2017 presentation at New York Fashion Week. Wiley had on a gold suit with stripes, and matching pointed-toe heels; Morelli rocked strappy black sandals.

Lauren Morelli (left) wears gray pumps and Samira Wiley wears boots at the 2016 “War Dogs” premiere. REX Shutterstock.

Last year at the “OITNB” season premiere, Wiley sizzled in a plunging black jumpsuit teamed with gold sandals, and Morelli had on a sequined top with blue trousers and white pointed-toe heels.

The couple opted to go casual for the “War Dogs” premiere in August. Wiley rocked boots with a think heel and Morelli had on dark gray pumps.