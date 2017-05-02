Laura Dern Said Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Character Would Wear This to the Met Gala

Laura Dern at the 2017 Met Gala. Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

So what would Renata Klein wear to the Met Gala if she had the chance?

“She would wear a women designer, definitely,” Laura Dern told Footwear News on her “Big Little Lies” character. “She would come and wear Gabriela Hearst.”

Laura Dern wearing Gabriela Hearst and platform sandals to the 2017 Met Gala Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The actress was on hand for The Costume Institute Benefit herself, celebrating the exhibition of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between on Monday night. Dern walked the carpet with the designer of her navy cut-out dress by her side, which happened to be Gabriela Hearst.

Gabriela Hearst and Laura Dern at The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between. Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

In the HBO hit, which ended last month, Dern put on a memorable performance as Renata Klein, a CEO, career-driven mother. In the show, her character often dressed in Alaia, Stella McCartney and Roland Mouret.

Based on her luxury designer ensembles she wore in the town Monterey, Calif., it probably wouldn’t be question if Renata would attend the Met Gala or not.

And for the fans wondering if there will be a second season of “Big Little Lies,” you’re in luck. According to star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, who also walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, the idea has come into question.

Reese Witherspoon at the the 2017 Met Gala wearing Jimmy Choo sandals and a David Koma dress. Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

“We are thinking about Season 2. We are talking to Nicole Kidman, we are talking to David E. Kelley and we are talking to Laine Moriarty,” she said on the carpet. (Kidman also starred and produced the show, which was based off Moriarty’s best-selling book.)

Other “Big Little Lies” cast members at the Met Gala included Zöe Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.

Click through the gallery to see all the stars at the 2017 Met Gala.

