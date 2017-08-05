Melania Trump & Lara Trump Both Wore Louboutins That Had Completely Different Tricks

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, at left, and first lady Melania wear Christian Louboutin in July. REX Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump is fond of Christian Louboutin, but there’s another stylish Trump who has affection for red-lacquered soles, too.

Meet Lara Trump — wife of Eric Trump — one of the commander-in-chief’s five children.

Lara Trump, alongside Eric Trump, wears a floral dress by Tanya Taylor with Christian Louboutin’s Iriza half d’Orsay pumps ($675). REX Shutterstock

The 34-year-old strutted across the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday wearing a colorful floral dress by Tanya Taylor ($1,195) teamed with a pair of Louboutin’s white Iriza half d’Orsay pumps.

Featuring a 4-inch stiletto heel, pointed-toe profile and a classic d’Orsay exposure, the shoes retail for $675 on barneys.com.

Christian Louboutin’s Iriza half d’Orsay pumps feature a flattering cut-away from the skin on one side; $675; barneys.com. Courtesy of barneys.com

Lara, who is pregnant, traveled with her husband Eric to President Trump’s Make America Great Again rally in West Virginia.

In July, Lara showed her support at another rally held in Ohio alongside the first lady, and both women were in Louboutins — Lara in white and Melania in pink.

L-R: Lara Trump in Christian Louboutin’s white Iriza half d’Orsay pumps and Melania Trump in Louboutin’s pink So Kate pumps. REX Shutterstock

Though the chic Trump women were fine companions in the same label, the distinctive silhouettes had different affects with plenty of glam tricks.

Louboutin’s Iriza pumps incorporate a vamp constructed close to the toebox and an alluring cut-away from the skin on one side of each shoe, revealing a flash of flesh that calls attention to the arch of the foot — and the bonus is in the leg-slimming illusion it creates.

Lara Trump at the Make America Great Again rally in Ohio in July. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps for the Make America Great Again rally in Ohio in July. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Melania’s beloved So Kate style, which also retails for $675, offers a sizzling look that catapults its wearer to nearly vertical heights. The soaring 4.7-inch stilettos have a subtly-cascading pin-thin heel appearance and a long toebox that some heel-lovers claim enhances comfort.