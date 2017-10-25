Lady Gaga Rocked the Shortest Shorts You’ve Ever Seen at the World Series

View Slideshow Lady Gaga arrives at the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Splash News

Not many people can pull off half the things Lady Gaga goes for in her everyday style. The pop star pushes the boundaries in ways most celebrities don’t even think of, and the perfect example of that is her casual day out yesterday in honor of one of baseball’s most important days of the year.

Gaga headed to the World Series game at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles rocking the shortest black daisy duke shorts ever, while still managing to look chic. The singer opted for a simple white tank top, bold sunglasses and white accessories that elevated her look. She held onto an eggshell-colored mini cross body bag and matching pointed pumps.

Lady Gaga arrives at the World Series at Dodger Stadium. Splash News

Her shoes added a layer of elegance and brought the entire ensemble together in an incredible way. It’s an unexpected combination that really works, so instead of doubting your next unconventional outfit, get inspired by Gaga to just go for it.

