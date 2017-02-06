All the Details on Lady Gaga’s Versace Super Bowl LI Outfit

By / 3 hours ago
Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime Show View Slideshow
Lady Gaga wearing Versace during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance.
REX Shutterstock

Before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram that she was going to leave her heart on the stage — and based on the reaction on social media, many people believe she did just that.

For her big moment, Gaga looked to none other than designer Donatella Versace. The singer started off in a sparkly, beaded bodysuit and matching knee-high boots before switching into hot pants and a cropped jacket inspired by football shoulder pads. At one point she also threw on a gold jacket with spikes on the shoulders.

Related
Mark Wahlberg Wears Unreleased Retro Air Jordans to Super Bowl LI

 

Of course, all of her outfits were custom-made. Versace herself showed up to the Super Bowl and snapped photos with Gaga backstage before taking her seat in Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

I am ready for the #kickoff! #SB51

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

 

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Gaga gave us hints about what designer she might be wearing. She wore two different Versace outfits for press appearances in Houston ahead of the game.

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Halftime ShowLady Gaga wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more photos from Gaga’s halftime performance.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Tom Brady Wears Under Armour Cleats During Record-Setting Super Bowl LI Win

The Best Social Media Reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots Players Wear Sold Out Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats During Super Bowl LI

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s