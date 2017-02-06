All the Details on Lady Gaga’s Versace Super Bowl LI Outfit

View Slideshow Lady Gaga wearing Versace during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. REX Shutterstock

Before her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram that she was going to leave her heart on the stage — and based on the reaction on social media, many people believe she did just that.

For her big moment, Gaga looked to none other than designer Donatella Versace. The singer started off in a sparkly, beaded bodysuit and matching knee-high boots before switching into hot pants and a cropped jacket inspired by football shoulder pads. At one point she also threw on a gold jacket with spikes on the shoulders.

Lady Gaga opened the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show in a futuristic custom made #AtelierVersace fully beaded iridescent jumpsuit with sculptural shoulder detail and matching fully embroidered boots, both with Swarovski crystal accents. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

@ladygaga later wore an #AtelierVersace fully embellished jacket as she continued to rock the #SuperBowl stage. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

For her final set, @ladygaga wore another custom-made #AtelierVersace look, this time rocking a pair of fully embroidered hot-pants and cropped sculptural white jacket. #VersaceCelebrities A photo posted by Versace (@versace_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:45pm PST

Of course, all of her outfits were custom-made. Versace herself showed up to the Super Bowl and snapped photos with Gaga backstage before taking her seat in Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

I am ready for the #kickoff! #SB51 A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Gaga gave us hints about what designer she might be wearing. She wore two different Versace outfits for press appearances in Houston ahead of the game.

Lady Gaga wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more photos from Gaga’s halftime performance.

Want more?

Tom Brady Wears Under Armour Cleats During Record-Setting Super Bowl LI Win

The Best Social Media Reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots Players Wear Sold Out Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats During Super Bowl LI