Lady Gaga Hits Miami Beach in a Crystal Thong, Studded Heels and Rhinestone Bikini

Now this is what you call beach attire. Lady Gaga turned the seashore to her personal catwalk this week when she hit Miami Beach today for a little rest and relaxation in between her Joanne World Tour shows.

While many sport flat sandals for a day at the beach, Lady Gaga dons high heels. Because sand isn’t a factor for this pro, of course. (She often rocks 10-inch platforms with ease).

Wearing Versace resort ’18 white embellished strappy studded sandals and a glitzy jewel-encrusted thong bikini, the singer posed in front of the ocean. She posted on Instagram, “From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami. Bienvenidos a Miami!”

Lady Gaga showed off some skin as she paired her sparkling thong by Sauvage Swimwear and a Love Culture rhinestone chain bikini with a black sheer cover up. “Call me Princess Peach,” she wrote in another post on Instagram.

“The Cure” singer will hit the stage tonight at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

