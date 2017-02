Lady Gaga in sparkly boots during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance. REX Shutterstock

Lady Gaga shocked the world when she started her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston.

The whole performance was done in total Gaga fashion — think impressive dance moves, a sparkly Versace outfit, a piano ballad and a mic drop.

Naturally, some very famous Twitter and Instagram users reacted immediately to the epic performance. Even Hillary Clinton had something to say about it. See all the best reactions below:

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

This performance is like 4000 awesome gifs strung together — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga was awesome! Like how she said hi mom hi dad #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

Congratulations @ladygaga!! That was AMAZING! Slayed my life!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

THAT WAS AWESOME! @ladygaga ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT. I was jammin & singing my face off the entire time!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #PepsiHalftime #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017

🏈 VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY 🏈 that was so special @ladygaga ♡ congratulations and… https://t.co/jE4EGQjk7e — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2017