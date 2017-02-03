Lady Gaga Wears Patriotic Versace Outfit Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lady Gaga at a press conference in Houston on Feb. 2. REX Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is feeling patriotic ahead of her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday.

The singer appeared in a red, white and blue Versace ensemble for a press conference Thursday in Houston, where she was asked about her plans for the show. While there were rumors that Beyoncé might make a guest appearance, Gaga seemed to deny that possibility. She will, however, bring out Tony Bennett for a video countdown on Sunday. She and Bennett collaborated on the album “Cheek to Cheek.”

Lady Gaga wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

Gaga was similarly patriotic when she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl last year. For that performance, she wore a Gucci metallic red suit, complete with sky-high platforms.

Lady Gaga performing during Super Bowl 50 in Gucci platforms. REX/Shutterstock.

She hasn’t revealed much about what she’ll wear during this year’s halftime show, but she said her team of designers and other staff, dubbed Haus of Gaga, have been working on her costume for several months. Gaga says she won’t be wearing anything like her infamous meat dress she wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

“There will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that. Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before. We put everything that we could in this show,” she said.

Super Bowl LI airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Wears Louboutin Heels in ‘Million Reasons’ Video

Lady Gaga Fans Debate Her ‘Ugliest’ Shoes of All Time

Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks of 2016