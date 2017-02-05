How Lady Gaga Has Been Getting Ready for Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga is taking her Super Bowl halftime performance very seriously.
The singer has been documenting her preparations on Instagram, and it seems to involve lots of rehearsing, plenty of workouts and touring the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium, where Super Bowl LI will be played on Sunday.
For her rehearsals and workouts, Gaga is favoring Adidas. She’s worn an Adidas Boost sneaker several times and even kicked her feet up for a few minutes in the stadium seating.
She’s had some time for a bit of fun on the field with her mom.
In an interview, Gaga said that her Haus of Gaga design team has been working hard on her costumes.
“There will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that,” she said. “Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before. We put everything that we could in this show.”
Ahead of Super Bowl LI, she’s worn two Versace looks for press events.
She isn’t giving much away, and she even put up a video while getting hair and makeup done, joking that it was a preview of her performance.
Gaga has found time for a bit of relaxation between rehearsals.
Super Bowl LI airs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Want more?
Lady Gaga Wears Patriotic Versace Outfit Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance