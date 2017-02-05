How Lady Gaga Has Been Getting Ready for Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga at a press conference in Houston on Feb. 2. REX Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is taking her Super Bowl halftime performance very seriously.

The singer has been documenting her preparations on Instagram, and it seems to involve lots of rehearsing, plenty of workouts and touring the field at Houston’s NRG Stadium, where Super Bowl LI will be played on Sunday.

For her rehearsals and workouts, Gaga is favoring Adidas. She’s worn an Adidas Boost sneaker several times and even kicked her feet up for a few minutes in the stadium seating.

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

5 days A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 31, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

#rehearsals #SB51 🏈 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

She’s had some time for a bit of fun on the field with her mom.

Me and mom in the End Zone 👯🏈💕 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

In an interview, Gaga said that her Haus of Gaga design team has been working hard on her costumes.

“There will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that,” she said. “Get excited to see something that you haven’t seen before. We put everything that we could in this show.”

Ahead of Super Bowl LI, she’s worn two Versace looks for press events.

2 days. #PepsiHalftime #SB51 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:12am PST

Lady Gaga wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

She isn’t giving much away, and she even put up a video while getting hair and makeup done, joking that it was a preview of her performance.

Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. 😂getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

Gaga has found time for a bit of relaxation between rehearsals.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Super Bowl LI airs on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

