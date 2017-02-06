Lady Gaga Wears Sparkly Versace Boots and Bodysuit For Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

View Slideshow Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl LI halftime show. REX Shutterstock

It’s no surprise Lady Gaga did what few would dare to do for her Super Bowl LI halftime performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday.

She started off on the roof of the stadium before she jumped (assisted by cables, of course) onto the field. The roof of NRG Stadium is closed for the game, but it was opened just for Gaga’s performance.

Gaga first threw it back to her 2008 song, “Poker Face” before jumping once again down to the main stage for her 2011 hit song “Born This Way.”

Lady Gaga drops down to the stage during the Super Bowl halftime show. REX Shutterstock

Her outfit, created by Versace, was a typical Gaga getup — she completed her sparkly silver bodysuit with matching knee-high boots and a crystal eye makeup look. Her female dancers, meanwhile, were totally on-trend in black patent leather boots with a clear heel.

Even designer Donatella Versace herself came to watch Gaga perform.

Lady Gaga wearing a sparkly bodysuit and boots for her Super Bowl halftime performance. REX Shutterstock

Lady Gaga performing during Super Bowl LI halftime show. REX Shutterstock

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

For a performance of her song “Just Dance,” she added a gold jacket with dramatic spikes on the shoulders. After a piano performance of her 2016 song “Million Reasons,” she changed into a crop top inspired by football shoulder pads — hers of course had sparkles all over.

She capped off her performance with “Bad Romance,” and ended it with a dramatic mic drop and then a jump off the stage.

While some had speculated Gaga would make a political statement, she kept it all about the music. One thing is for sure: Gaga definitely stayed true to herself.

