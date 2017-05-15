Lady Gaga Has a Very Interesting Take on Western-Inspired Style

View Slideshow Lady Gaga in New York. Splash

Lady Gaga hasn’t been seen too often lately, aside from her performances at Coachella last month.

She’s been spotted filming “A Star Is Born” with Bradley Cooper, but this weekend, she was back to her high-fashion ways while out and about in New York. She was at one point spotted wearing a crop-top, fitted black overall skirt rolled down to her waist, Sergio Rossi fall ’17 studded lace-up booties and a $3,900 Gucci handbag.

Lady Gaga wore Sergio Rossi lace-up booties and a Gucci handbag. Splash

Another look at Lady Gaga’s Sergio Rossi booties and Gucci handbag. Splash

Sergio Rossi fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Later, she changed into a very Gaga Western-inspired outfit, featuring lots of buckles and topped off with a wide-brim hat and another pair of studded boots.

Lady Gaga steps out in a Western-inspired outfit on Mother’s Day. Splash

The pants and top both featured adjustable straps and she wore a Western belt around her waist. Her pants hid most of her studded, pointed toe boots. Gaga was out with her mom to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Lady Gaga turned heads in this Western-inspired outfit. Splash

Want to see more of Lady Gaga’s wild style? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Stomped Out at Coachella in Edgy Lace-Up Boots

31 Looks That Prove Lady Gaga Is the Ultimate Pop Star

Lady Gaga Sashays With RuPaul in Extreme 10-Inch Pumps That Come With a Warning