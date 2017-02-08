Lady Gaga Addresses Body Shamers on Instagram After Super Bowl Performance

Despite a positive reception from many of her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance on Sunday, Lady Gaga is still fighting off some criticism.
This week, some on social media said the singer should lose weight, referring to the moment when Gaga changed from her sparkly Versace bodysuit to a crop top that showed off her abs. Late Tuesday, Gaga decided to address all of the talk herself in an Instagram post.
“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote.
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
Leading up to her big performance, Gaga posted photos on Instagram as she worked out in preparation. Her trainer Harley Pasternak even snapped a photo of Gaga warming up backstage at the Super Bowl using TRX straps.
During her performance, Gaga wore a Versace bodysuit covered in Swarovski crystals and matching boots, before changing into a crop top inspired by football shoulder pads.
Click through the gallery to see more photos from Gaga’s performance.
