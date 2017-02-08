Lady Gaga Addresses Body Shamers on Instagram After Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga performs during the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. REX Shutterstock

Despite a positive reception from many of her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance on Sunday, Lady Gaga is still fighting off some criticism.

This week, some on social media said the singer should lose weight, referring to the moment when Gaga changed from her sparkly Versace bodysuit to a crop top that showed off her abs. Late Tuesday, Gaga decided to address all of the talk herself in an Instagram post.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote.

Leading up to her big performance, Gaga posted photos on Instagram as she worked out in preparation. Her trainer Harley Pasternak even snapped a photo of Gaga warming up backstage at the Super Bowl using TRX straps.

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

How amazing was our long time client @ladygaga at the #superbowl today?? Checkout her pregame warm up with @trxtraining straps!! She's proof that you always have time to workout. #fitness #revengebody A photo posted by Harley Pasternak (@harleypasternak) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

During her performance, Gaga wore a Versace bodysuit covered in Swarovski crystals and matching boots, before changing into a crop top inspired by football shoulder pads.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from Gaga’s performance.

Want More?

The Best Social Media Reactions to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga Wears Sparkly Versace Boots and Bodysuit for Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

How Lady Gaga Has Been Getting Ready for Super Bowl LI