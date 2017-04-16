Lady Gaga Stomped Out at Coachella in Lace-Up Christian Louboutin Boots

By / 45 mins ago
lady gaga coachella perfmorance show concert
Lady Gaga wears lace-up Christian Louboutin boots on day two at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Courtesy of YouTube.

Lady Gaga closed Coachella day two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Christian Louboutin boots.

The pop star was the big headliner among the Saturday shows in Indio, Calif., where she played her hits and unveiled a new track.

Related
Kendall Jenner Styled a Very Edgy Outfit With These '90s Sneakers at Coachella

lady gaga coachella perfmorance show concert boots 2017 christian louboutinLady Gaga wears lace-up Christian Louboutin boots on day two at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of YouTube.

For the occasion, she stepped out in several edgy boot styles teamed with a mix of costumes and pieces from her own merchandise.

The most striking of night was a pair of multi-color over-the-knee boots that she donned during the middle of the show. She teamed it with a sleeveless mini dress and tights.

Gaga announced that it was her first time at Coachella, along with her crew members of nearly 10 years. She used the milestone event to debut her single “The Cure.”

For her closing numbers, the Grammy winner hit the stage in black lace-up Christian Louboutin over-the-knee boots.

SHE DID A BRAND NEW SONG AND I DIED #ladygaga #coachella

A post shared by Deanna Jones (@blackhanukkah) on

A live stream replay of her performance, along with other acts at Coachella, is available on YouTube.

Want More?

Kendall Jenner Styled a Very Edgy Outfit With These ’90s Sneakers at Coachella

Look at the Clever Ways Victoria’s Secret Angels Styled Their Bralettes and Short Shorts With Shoes at Coachella

‘Queen of Coachella’ Vanessa Hudgens Embraced So Many Trends in One Look

Alessandra Sizzled in Fringe Booties, Jeremy Scott Looked ‘Normal’ & More Celeb Style at Coachella Day 1 Parties

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s