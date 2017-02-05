Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks

View Slideshow Lady Gaga performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Rex Shutterstock.

Today, all eyes will be on the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons as they face-off in Super Bowl LI (51). For other viewers, the halftime show featuring Lady Gaga is the real focus.

In honor of the songstress, FN is taking a look back at some of her most memorable shoe looks, including outrageous platforms, sultry heels and more. Gaga is a big fan of towering shoes by Marc Jacobs and also flocks to Christian Louboutin styles.

At the 2016 Met Gala, she wowed in purple lace-up platforms.

Lady Gaga at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Last year she also favored these rainbow platforms by Marc Jacobs.

Lady Gaga wearing Marc Jacobs spring ’17 platforms. Splash.

For a more classic look, she opted for pale pink pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Lady Gaga wears pink Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps. REX Shutterstock.

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, she turned heads in higher than high red strappy platforms by Marc Jacobs.

Lady Gaga wore sky-high red heels with a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble at the 2016 Grammy Awards. AP Images.

