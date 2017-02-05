Lady Gaga’s Most Memorable Shoe Looks

Today, all eyes will be on the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons as they face-off in Super Bowl LI (51). For other viewers, the halftime show featuring Lady Gaga is the real focus.
In honor of the songstress, FN is taking a look back at some of her most memorable shoe looks, including outrageous platforms, sultry heels and more. Gaga is a big fan of towering shoes by Marc Jacobs and also flocks to Christian Louboutin styles.
At the 2016 Met Gala, she wowed in purple lace-up platforms.
Last year she also favored these rainbow platforms by Marc Jacobs.
For a more classic look, she opted for pale pink pumps by Christian Louboutin.
At the 2016 Grammy Awards, she turned heads in higher than high red strappy platforms by Marc Jacobs.
