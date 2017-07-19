Kylie Jenner Wore Her Sisters’ Favorite Sandals to the Unveiling of Her Wax Figure

Kylie Jenner’s shimmering silver 2016 Met Gala gown found its new home on a Madame Tussauds wax likeness of the reality star.
Not one to be outdone by a wax figure, Jenner attended the unveiling of her figure in style, wearing a silky little black dress with statement Olgana Paris sandals. She posted a selfie with her wax twin on Instagram, writing in the caption that she’d played a prank on her family by having the mannequin FaceTime them.
The outfit memorialized on the wax figure is a heavily embellished Balmain gown, which Jenner paired with sky-high Aquazzura stilettos — also worn by the wax version of the 19-year-old — for the 2016 Met Gala.
Jenner took a page out of her fashionable sisters’ book with her shoe style, wearing shoes that both Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West have stepped out in. Khloé wore the exact same pair of fur-trimmed shoes to the launch of her Good American denim line in October, while Kim chose the same style in a different colorway for a previous appearance.
But Jenner herself has also stepped out in the shoes before — she opted for a brown pair of the sandals while out in June.
To shop the Olgana Paris sandals the Kardashian family loves, see below.
Olgana Amazone Sandals, $757; farfetch.com
