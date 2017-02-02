Kylie Jenner Is Getting a Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Kylie Jenner at Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards in L.A. on Jan. 10. REX Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity who will have a wax-figure likeness at Madame Tussauds.

The 19-year-old reality TV star shared a behind-the-scenes look during a photo shoot on Wednesday that will help create the wax figure. Jenner wore a simple gray tank and shorts with what appeared to be Jimmy Choo Lucy pumps while she was photographed. She also showed swatches for her skin color and even a box of fake eyeballs to be used on her figure, which will be displayed at the MT museum in Hollywood, Calif.

In one Snapchat video, Jenner said that it will take about six months to make the figure, so we don’t yet know when the big reveal will be.

Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West also has a wax figure — hers resides in the Madame Tussauds London museum along with a wax figure of her husband, Kanye West. The Kardashian West figure wears a recreation of a pearl-embellished Balmain dress the star wore ahead of her 2014 wedding. Perhaps Jenner’s figure could also wear a Balmain gown; she’s worn the label many times through the years.

Jenner in a Balmain dress and Aquazzura sandals at the 2016 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner heads into her birthday party wearing a Balmain jumpsuit and Valentino lace pumps. Splash.

