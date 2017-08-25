Kylie Jenner Rocks Giuseppe Zanotti Heels — And Not Much Else in Very Sultry ‘V Magazine’ Photoshoot

Kylie Jenner bares all in new V magazine photo spread. Courtesy of Instagram

The world has certainly seen a lot of Kylie Jenner, but in a sneak peak inside V Magazine issue 109, hitting newsstands on Thursday, the reality star stripped down for her first-ever nude photo spread.

The sensual photos — taken by photographer Nick Knight — feature Kylie in a number of revealing sheer ensembles.

“That was actually my first super nude shoot,” Jenner shared with V. “I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude,” the Lip-Kit mogul added.

Think you've seen every inch of Kylie Jenner? Think again. She just stripped down for her "first super nude" shoot: https://t.co/cQ7fWob0lp pic.twitter.com/9CdwLVsFdp — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) August 25, 2017

In one shot, Kylie — who’s sporting platinum blond waves — wears a see-through canary yellow slip dress with silver Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony stiletto sandals, which undeniably pop in the spotlight.

The mirrored silver patent leather style featuring three straps, is a known celebrity favorite. Offered in an array of colorways — stars such as Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and many more have stepped out in the simple yet sexy sandals.

Shop the style for yourself via the link below.

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals, $845; shopspring.com

Want more?

Social Media Is Calling Out Kylie Jenner for Copying a New York Brand’s Camo Designs for her Own Collection

Kylie Jenner Rocks the Architectural Shoe Trend

Kylie Jenner Wore Her Sisters’ Favorite Sandals to the Unveiling of Her Wax Figure