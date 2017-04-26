Kylie Jenner Gets Cozy in Balenciaga Sneakers With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner wears a cutout dress with matching boots. Splash.

Perhaps a mutual sneaker appreciation is the reason behind Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship?

The rumored couple was spotted courtside at Tuesday night’s Rockets vs. Thunder NBA game in Houston. Both wore matching red T-shirts, which complemented the sea of fans behind them as they reportedly cuddled. Scott gave a musical performance to kick off the game for the Rockets, his hometown team.

Jenner has dominated the shoe game in recent appearances. The Puma ambassador kept things grounded alongside Scott in black Balenciaga paneled high-top sneakers, which retail for $795 online.

Balenciaga High-top Sneakers in Terrazzo marble print, $665; barneys.com

Cozied up next to Jenner, Scott opted for ESPO x Nike Air Force II sneakers from a rare 2004 collaboration. The kicks are part of Nike’s Artist Series that recruited Philadelphia-based Steven Powers, a renown graffiti artist and founder of ESPO (Exterior Surface Painting Outreach). Powers incorporated his signature banner-style graphics on the sneaker’s transparent material, which at the time helped propel the “invisible footwear” trend.

The NBA game is the second reported appearance for the duo, who were seen holding hands at last week’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. This follows Jenner’s recent breakup with rapper Tyga.

Check out the video below to spot the pair at the game.

