Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Baggy T-Shirt & Nike Sneakers Amid Pregnancy Rumors

By / 28 mins ago
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner poses in a recent Instagram shot.

Despite debuting a new reality show, “Life of Kylie,” just six weeks ago, Kylie Jenner has been keeping a pretty low profile lately.

But Jenner made a public appearance yesterday, coming out to support boyfriend Travis Scott at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas in an oversized T-shirt and white sneakers.

Related
Inside 'Life of Kylie' -- How Kylie Jenner's Inner Circle Has Been Banking With Brands

The star, who is a current target of pregnancy rumors, donned shiny bronze-colored pants with her baggy T-shirt and Nike Air Force 1s.

Kylie Jenner, Nike Kylie Jenner wears an oversized T-shirt, bronze pants and white Nike sneakers while in Las Vegas on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock
While Jenner herself has previously released a sneaker with Puma, Scott has worked with Nike, teaming up with the sportswear giant to star in a campaign for the brand’s Air VaporMax sneaker.

In addition to supporting Scott’s performance, Jenner also celebrated best friend Jordyn Woods’ 20th birthday yesterday.

The cosmetics mogul gifted Woods with a new Mercedes, also sharing a video on Snapchat of Woods — who costars on “Life of Kylie” — blowing candles out on a birthday cake.

Woods, clad in a flower-printed minidress and athletic-inspired Balenciaga boots, stepped out alongside Jenner for the concert in a continuation of birthday weekend celebrations.

kylie jenner Kylie Jenner pulls on best friend Jordyn Woods’ arms in Las Vegas on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock
Want more?

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetic Business Could Be Worth $1B by 2022

Kylie Jenner Poses in Lingerie on a Pink Motorcycle in These Sold-Out Cherry-Print Sandals

Kylie Jenner Rocks the Architectural Shoe Trend