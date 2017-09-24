Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Baggy T-Shirt & Nike Sneakers Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Despite debuting a new reality show, “Life of Kylie,” just six weeks ago, Kylie Jenner has been keeping a pretty low profile lately.
But Jenner made a public appearance yesterday, coming out to support boyfriend Travis Scott at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas in an oversized T-shirt and white sneakers.
The star, who is a current target of pregnancy rumors, donned shiny bronze-colored pants with her baggy T-shirt and Nike Air Force 1s.
In addition to supporting Scott’s performance, Jenner also celebrated best friend Jordyn Woods’ 20th birthday yesterday.
The cosmetics mogul gifted Woods with a new Mercedes, also sharing a video on Snapchat of Woods — who costars on “Life of Kylie” — blowing candles out on a birthday cake.
Woods, clad in a flower-printed minidress and athletic-inspired Balenciaga boots, stepped out alongside Jenner for the concert in a continuation of birthday weekend celebrations.
