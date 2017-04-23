Kylie Jenner Flattered Her Feet With a Hot Pink Pedi and Baby Blue Sandals

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner launches Sugar Factory in Las Vegas. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner made a sweet arrival today to launch Sugar Factory’s new Las Vegas outpost.

The 19-year-old Puma ambassador cut a flirty figure in a slinky gray mini dress by Bec & Bridge, but the real showstopper was how she flattered her feet — in baby blue sandals and a hot pink pedicure.

Stuart Weitzman’s “Nudistsong” sandal is a favorite among celebrities because of it versatility and minimalist style.

The shoes feature suede and leather material, an adjustable ankle strap, a padded insole to enhance conditions for comfort and a nearly 4-inch heel. They retail for $398 on Stuartweitzman.com.

The Lip-Kit entrepreneur has been a fixture at Sugar Factory openings over the years, beginning in 2013 in Hollywood, Calif., when she teamed a mini dress with strappy multi-color heels.

For Sugar Factory’s September 2015 launch in New York City, she stepped out with green hair and a two-piece cream-colored outfit that included a skirt with a high slit teamed with a pair of sleek tan sandals that had tassels around the ankle straps.

In June of that year, she also arrived in bombshell style. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star had on a structured black dress with dramatic shoulder pads and a plunging neckline down to the navel.

She completed the look with a pair of patent leather sandals that had thick straps around the ankles and toes.

