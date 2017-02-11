Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

By / 42 mins ago
kylie jenner sofia richie jeremy scott View Slideshow
Kylie Jenner (left) and Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 NYFW presentation.
REX Shutterstock.

For Jeremy Scott’s presentation at New York Fashion Week today, Kylie Jenner arrived in an ensemble that was off the chain — quite literally.

The Puma ambassador sizzled in a matching silver mesh halter-top and asymmetrical miniskirt that featured chain-link detail while seated front row at the fall 2017 show.

Related
Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

kylie jenner nyfw jeremy scott front row dressKylie Jenner at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2017 NYFW presentation. REX Shutterstock.

She wisely teamed the look with a pair of sandal heels that had silver ankle straps and a clear strap across the toe.

Madeline
28 mins
Hi!. Me ha interesado analizar su reseña. Me ha semejado una exposición muy encantadora, si bien, en...

“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show,” the entrepreneur captioned an Instagram photo of the designer’s metallic dress after the catwalk show wrapped.

kylie jenner nyfw jeremy scott front row sandalsDetail of Kylie Jenner’s shoes at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW fall 2017 show. REX Shutterstock.
kylie jenner nyfw jeremy scott front row dressDetail of Kylie Jenner’s dress at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2017 NYFW presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The 19-year-old embraced Scott backstage and shared some behind the scenes moments, including a fitting for the dress that revealed a rack of luxe-looking furs and Yeezy heels.

She sat front row alongside Sofia Richie, who rocked a green jacket over a black cropped top and trousers with light blue block heels. Other guests included Deborah Harry, Sarah Bathel, Ashley Benson, Young Paris, Leigh Lezark and Amanda Steele.

Jeremy Fittings 💥

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

@itsjeremyscott ❤️

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Click through the gallery to view more front row photos from Jeremy Scott’s NYFW fall ’17 presentation.

View Slideshow

One thought on “Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Hi!. Me ha interesado analizar su reseña. Me ha semejado una exposición muy encantadora, si bien, en determinados asuntos
    difiero un poco de su reputación. He descubierto que tiene más
    manifestaciones, afirmo tomarme un momento para estudiarlas.
    Ten por evidente que seguiré todas tus revelaciones. Te congratulo por
    tu espacio web. Un cordial saludo.

    Reply