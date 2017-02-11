Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

View Slideshow Kylie Jenner (left) and Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott's fall 2017 NYFW presentation. REX Shutterstock.

For Jeremy Scott’s presentation at New York Fashion Week today, Kylie Jenner arrived in an ensemble that was off the chain — quite literally.

The Puma ambassador sizzled in a matching silver mesh halter-top and asymmetrical miniskirt that featured chain-link detail while seated front row at the fall 2017 show.

Kylie Jenner at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2017 NYFW presentation. REX Shutterstock.

She wisely teamed the look with a pair of sandal heels that had silver ankle straps and a clear strap across the toe.

“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show,” the entrepreneur captioned an Instagram photo of the designer’s metallic dress after the catwalk show wrapped.

Detail of Kylie Jenner’s shoes at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW fall 2017 show. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Kylie Jenner’s dress at Jeremy Scott’s fall 2017 NYFW presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The 19-year-old embraced Scott backstage and shared some behind the scenes moments, including a fitting for the dress that revealed a rack of luxe-looking furs and Yeezy heels.

She sat front row alongside Sofia Richie, who rocked a green jacket over a black cropped top and trousers with light blue block heels. Other guests included Deborah Harry, Sarah Bathel, Ashley Benson, Young Paris, Leigh Lezark and Amanda Steele.

Jeremy Fittings 💥 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

@itsjeremyscott ❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

Click through the gallery to view more front row photos from Jeremy Scott’s NYFW fall ’17 presentation.