Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

For Jeremy Scott’s presentation at New York Fashion Week today, Kylie Jenner arrived in an ensemble that was off the chain — quite literally.
The Puma ambassador sizzled in a matching silver mesh halter-top and asymmetrical miniskirt that featured chain-link detail while seated front row at the fall 2017 show.
She wisely teamed the look with a pair of sandal heels that had silver ankle straps and a clear strap across the toe.
“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show,” the entrepreneur captioned an Instagram photo of the designer’s metallic dress after the catwalk show wrapped.
The 19-year-old embraced Scott backstage and shared some behind the scenes moments, including a fitting for the dress that revealed a rack of luxe-looking furs and Yeezy heels.
She sat front row alongside Sofia Richie, who rocked a green jacket over a black cropped top and trousers with light blue block heels. Other guests included Deborah Harry, Sarah Bathel, Ashley Benson, Young Paris, Leigh Lezark and Amanda Steele.
