Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Open Their Closets for a Mother’s Day Weekend Sale

Kylie Jenner, left, and Kris Jenner. REX Shutterstock.

The mother of all sales has kicked off with gently-used wares straight out of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner’s closet.

Boldface brand heels, sneakers, clothes and accessories from Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also included in the Mother’s Day weekend sale that launched today on TheRealReal.com, a luxury shopping and consignment platform.

Saint Laurent striped knee-high boots. Courtesy of The Real Real

Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Balmain, Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen are some of the designers featured among the nearly 170 items from the reality TV queens of Calabasas.

Some of the standout styles include Saint Laurent’s patent leather knee-high striped boot that retailed for $1,845, but is available in “very good” condition for $950.

Aquazzura Amazon leather sandals. Courtesy of The Real Real.

There are plenty of sexy, strappy options, too, including Khloe’s Nicholas Kirkwood platform pumps with peep-toes featuring a 5.25-inch heel and 1-inch platform for $105. Aquazzura’s Amazon sandals with lace-up accents featuring a 4.25-inch heel are available for $500, and Brian Atwood’s cage sandals are listed for $196.

Christian Louboutin boat slip-ons. Courtesy of The Real Real.

Among the flats available, Christian Louboutin boat slip-on sneakers with multicolor strass crystal embellishments cost $930; Céline high-top boots are $480; and a pair of Valentino Rock Runners costs $500.

