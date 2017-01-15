Kylie Jenner’s Next ‘Secret Project’ Involves Yeezy Heels And a Very Short Dress

By / 5 mins ago
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner.
REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner is keeping quiet about some details of her latest venture, but she has teased the “secret project” on Instagram.

In three Polaroid-style photos shared on the social media network today, the reality star posed wearing a blond cropped wig, a barely-there gold slip and nude Yeezy heeled lace-up ankle boots.

Related
Kim Kardashian West Rocks Skintight Dress With Baggy Yeezy and Her Adidas Calabasas Line

#SecretProject

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner recently credited her stylist Jill Jacobs for her fashion-forward rise. Notable shoe brands on Jacobs’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris. She’s the former assistant to Monica Rose, a stylist who counts the Kardashian-Jenner family as clients.

Piquing the curiosity of her fans, she captioned the snaps, simply, “#secretproject.”

#SecretProject

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

No matter what the undertaking involves, it will likely be a success under Brand Kylie.

Last year she debuted her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, which includes her previous lip kit selection. She also fronted an ad campaign for Puma’s Fierce KRM sneakers. The shoes feature circular crystal patterns on the toe box in the same color as the upper and lace detail around the ankle.

kylie jennerKylie Jenner wears Puma x Ferrari sneakers for the launch of her pop-up shop. Splash.

In December, she launched a three-day pop-up at the Topanga Westfield shopping plaza in Canoga Park, Calif., that attracted long lines for her range of namesake merchandise. Some of the items available to purchase at the pop-up include her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, as well as her self-branded underwear, phone cases, T-shirts, socks and sweaters. Along with the temporary digs, she unveiled her e-commerce store Kyliejennershop.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s