Kylie Jenner’s Next ‘Secret Project’ Involves Yeezy Heels And a Very Short Dress

Kylie Jenner. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner is keeping quiet about some details of her latest venture, but she has teased the “secret project” on Instagram.

In three Polaroid-style photos shared on the social media network today, the reality star posed wearing a blond cropped wig, a barely-there gold slip and nude Yeezy heeled lace-up ankle boots.

Jenner recently credited her stylist Jill Jacobs for her fashion-forward rise. Notable shoe brands on Jacobs’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris. She’s the former assistant to Monica Rose, a stylist who counts the Kardashian-Jenner family as clients.

Piquing the curiosity of her fans, she captioned the snaps, simply, “#secretproject.”

No matter what the undertaking involves, it will likely be a success under Brand Kylie.

Last year she debuted her Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, which includes her previous lip kit selection. She also fronted an ad campaign for Puma’s Fierce KRM sneakers. The shoes feature circular crystal patterns on the toe box in the same color as the upper and lace detail around the ankle.

Kylie Jenner wears Puma x Ferrari sneakers for the launch of her pop-up shop. Splash.