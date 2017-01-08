Kylie Jenner Styled $1,300 Track Pants With New Revenge X Storm Sneakers

By / 1 hour ago
kylie jenner revenge x storm sneakers
Kylie Jenner wears Ian Connor's Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) and sweatpants by Chloe ($1,295).
Splash.

Kylie Jenner marches to a high-low drumbeat.

Keeping it casual in Calabasas and Malibu, the E! reality star stepped today in two different looks for some retail therapy in the posh California communities.

Related
Kanye West Spotted in Previously Unseen Sneakers After Intruder Scare

kylie jenner revenge x storm sneakersKylie Jenner wears Ian Connor’s Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) and sweatpants by Chloe ($1,295). Splash.

For a trip to Malibu she played off a weather motif teaming her new Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) with Chloe’s rainbow-striped “Cady” track pants ($1,295) and a Champion x Urban Outfitters reverse weave hoodie ($65). The reality star debuted the kicks by Ian Connor, Kanye West’s former muse, on Monday.

fetish dating
20 mins
I'll immᥱdiately takе hold of your гss feed as I can't iin findіnjg your email subscrіption hyperlink...

Earlier in the day she took a spin in her boyfriend Tyga’s yellow Lamborghini to Sephora’s outpost at The Commons at Calabasas.

kylie jenner yeezy mesh bootsKylie Jenner wears Yeezy mesh ankle boots; $697; Yeezysupply.com. Splash.
kylie jenner yeezy mesh bootsKylie Jenner wears Yeezy mesh ankle boots; $697; Yeezysupply.com. Splash.

Stomping out at the upscale shopping plaza in Kanye’s Yeezy mesh ankle boots ($697), she complemented the look with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans ($189), The Kylie Shop’s “Dad” hat ($35), and a sample hoodie by Hubble Studios.

The hat featuring Brand Kylie’s signature lip pout logo was sold in December at two concurrently launched business ventures — a pop-up store at the Topanga Westfield shopping plaza in Canoga Park, Calif., and an e-commerce store at Kyliejennershop.com.

Meanwhile, Khloe debuted her denim line with Good American in October that’s “designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape,” according to the label, which is sold online and at Nordstrom stores.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

One thought on “Kylie Jenner Styled $1,300 Track Pants With New Revenge X Storm Sneakers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. I’ll immᥱdiately takе hold of your гss feed as I can’t iin findіnjg your
    email subscrіption hyperlink or newsletter service.
    ᗪo yoᥙ’ve any? Kinddⅼy permit me knw so that I
    mayy juѕt subscribe. Thanks.

    Reply