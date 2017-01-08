Kylie Jenner Styled $1,300 Track Pants With New Revenge X Storm Sneakers

Kylie Jenner wears Ian Connor's Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) and sweatpants by Chloe ($1,295). Splash.

Kylie Jenner marches to a high-low drumbeat.

Keeping it casual in Calabasas and Malibu, the E! reality star stepped today in two different looks for some retail therapy in the posh California communities.

For a trip to Malibu she played off a weather motif teaming her new Revenge x Storm sneakers ($200) with Chloe’s rainbow-striped “Cady” track pants ($1,295) and a Champion x Urban Outfitters reverse weave hoodie ($65). The reality star debuted the kicks by Ian Connor, Kanye West’s former muse, on Monday.

Earlier in the day she took a spin in her boyfriend Tyga’s yellow Lamborghini to Sephora’s outpost at The Commons at Calabasas.

Kylie Jenner wears Yeezy mesh ankle boots; $697; Yeezysupply.com. Splash.

Stomping out at the upscale shopping plaza in Kanye’s Yeezy mesh ankle boots ($697), she complemented the look with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Good American jeans ($189), The Kylie Shop’s “Dad” hat ($35), and a sample hoodie by Hubble Studios.

The hat featuring Brand Kylie’s signature lip pout logo was sold in December at two concurrently launched business ventures — a pop-up store at the Topanga Westfield shopping plaza in Canoga Park, Calif., and an e-commerce store at Kyliejennershop.com.

Meanwhile, Khloe debuted her denim line with Good American in October that’s “designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape,” according to the label, which is sold online and at Nordstrom stores.