Kylie Jenner Wore These Balenciaga Boots as Pants

Kylie Jenner in L.A. on April 11 wearing a Pretty Little Thing dress at an event celebrating her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou's collaboration with the online brand. REX Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to daring fashion moves, and Tuesday night was no different.

The reality star showed up to support her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou at the launch event for Karanikolaou’s collaboration with online brand Pretty Little Thing. For the L.A. event on Tuesday, Jenner wore a Pretty Little Thing minidress that was more like an embellished oversized T-shirt, elevating the look with a pair of $1,395 Balenciaga purple spandex boots. Talk about mixing high and low.

Kylie Jenner wearing a Pretty Little Thing dress and Balenciaga boots. REX Shutterstock

The boots feature a heel that’s about 5 inches high; and they come in other colors, too, if purple isn’t for you. Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia, sent models down the spring ’17 runway wearing pairs in pink, blue and black, as well as shorter floral-print versions.

Balenciaga’s spring ’17 runway show. REX Shutterstock

And these boots aren’t going anywhere: Balenciaga is also offering up versions for fall ’17.

Balenciaga fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Clearly, Jenner was loving these boots. She posted photos on her Instagram and Snapchat of the head-turning heels.

😈 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

This isn’t the first time Jenner has eschewed pants and replaced them with thigh-high boots. She recently belted a white T-shirt and paired it with suede thigh-high boots.

Kylie Jenner wearing suede thigh-high boots. Instagram

to have older sisters who love to share is a blessing 😻😻😻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

