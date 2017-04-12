Kylie Jenner Wore These Balenciaga Boots as Pants

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to daring fashion moves, and Tuesday night was no different.
The reality star showed up to support her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou at the launch event for Karanikolaou’s collaboration with online brand Pretty Little Thing. For the L.A. event on Tuesday, Jenner wore a Pretty Little Thing minidress that was more like an embellished oversized T-shirt, elevating the look with a pair of $1,395 Balenciaga purple spandex boots. Talk about mixing high and low.
Balenciaga boots, $1,395; Net-a-porter.com
The boots feature a heel that’s about 5 inches high; and they come in other colors, too, if purple isn’t for you. Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia, sent models down the spring ’17 runway wearing pairs in pink, blue and black, as well as shorter floral-print versions.
And these boots aren’t going anywhere: Balenciaga is also offering up versions for fall ’17.
Clearly, Jenner was loving these boots. She posted photos on her Instagram and Snapchat of the head-turning heels.
This isn’t the first time Jenner has eschewed pants and replaced them with thigh-high boots. She recently belted a white T-shirt and paired it with suede thigh-high boots.
Want more?
Kylie Jenner Crashes High School Prom in ‘Scarface’ Dress, Yeezy Heels — And the Reaction Is Priceless
Kylie Jenner Debuts Dramatic Blond Haircut With ‘Space Cowgirl’ Makeover After New Puma Campaign
Kylie Jenner Looks Sportier Than Ever in New Puma Ad Campaign