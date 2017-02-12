Kylie Jenner Styled Herself in This Head-to-Toe Nude Outfit — And Her Luxe Boots Are Now Half Off

By / 6 mins ago
kylie jenner nude outfit boots View Slideshow
Kylie Jenner said she styled herself in a head-to-toe nude outfit that included a pair of Le Silla over-the-knee boots, a matching catsuit and a bright orange coat.
REX Shutterstock.

Puma ambassador, lip kit queen and now, stylist: Kylie Jenner was proud to share that she was responsible for her own sleek fashion statement today.

The entrepreneur stepped out in a head-to-toe nude ensemble on an outing in New York City with her boyfriend Tyga.

For the occasion, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star highlighted the hue with a pair of Le Silla over-the-knee boots, a semi-sheer catsuit and Givenchy tote.

The suede stompers feature a 4.7-inch heel and pointed-toe profile. Similar styles from Le Silla are available in additional colorways in stretch velour, velvet and nappa leather for $1,052 on the brand’s website, but are now on sale at half off: $526.

She teamed the footwear with a matching Givenchy Antigona medium leather satchel that retails for $2,435 on Nordstrom.com, but a seller on eBay has the bag available in gray for $1,199.

To add a splash of bold color to the number, she wisely selected a saturated orange coat.

Kylie shared with her Instagram fans that she styled the look after picking up beverages at with Tyga at Starbucks.

Later, she made a transformation into a another block of color — in nearly all-black. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul made an appearance to celebrate Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week show, where she greeted her sister Kendall and friend Bella Hadid.

kylie jenner alexander wang bella hadid nyfwKylie Jenner poses with Bella Hadid after Alexander Wang’s fall ’17 New York Fashion Week presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The fall 2017 presentation attracted a star-studded roster that included Teyana Taylor, Sofia Richie, Zoe Kravitz, Ansel Elgort and Brooklyn Beckham.

The E! fixture heels by Wang at the soiree featured stud embellishment. She teamed the footwear with a black cutout bodysuit and an oversized tartan jacket. The sizzling number was completed with a wet-looking shaggy hairdo.

Kylie recently credited her stylist Jill Jacobs for her fashion-forward rise. Notable shoe brands on Jacobs’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris. She’s the former assistant to Monica Rose, a stylist who counts the Kardashian-Jenner family as clients.

