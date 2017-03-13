Kylie Jenner Took the Sheer Trend To Extreme Levels in This Edgy Head-To-Toe Look

Kylie Jenner wears a cutout dress with matching boots. Splash.

Kylie Jenner truly embraced the sheer trend when she stepped out for dinner on Saturday in West Hollywood, Calif., at Catch restaurant.

The Puma ambassador arrived in bombshell form in an all-black look that incorporated cutouts, mesh and see-through details from head to toe.

Kylie Jenner wears a head-to-toe see-through look for dinner at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash.

Her sultry over-the-knee boots featured a rounded-toe profile with a laser cut honeycomb pattern on patent leather, and a nearly 4-inch heel.

More flesh was daringly displayed through a nude illusion bodysuit. The halter-neck style top featured laser cut detail over nude paneling that was strategically incorporated to protect her modesty. The Lip-Kit mogul’s skirt had larger cutouts that were frayed and included mesh material around the hemline.

She added a pop of color to the look with a teal manicure and a bright pink pedi.

Earlier in the day the E! reality star shared on Instagram that she was pleased with her new shoes from Louis Vuitton.

Kylie Jenner wears Louis Vuitton’s spring 2017 Laureate Platform Desert boots. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

“Lovin’ these,” she captioned an image of the luxury label’s Laureate Platform Desert Boot.

The spring 2017 boot features black suede calf leather with monogram canvas and strap and buckle detail. The military style footwear is currently available for $1,850 in new condition on eBay.

Season 13 of Jenner’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” series premieres at 9 p.m. ET on E!