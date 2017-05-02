Kylie Jenner Broke Rules With This Star-Studded Selfie & More Met Gala Memes

Kylie Jenner's star-studded bathroom selfie at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

In 2014 Ellen DeGeneres tweeted an Oscar selfie liked by more than 2.38 million people — posing alongside Bradley Cooper, Angela Jolie, Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’O, Jared Leto, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence.

That’s hard to beat, but Kylie Jenner made a fine attempt tonight at the 2017 Met Gala, snapping a bathroom selfie with celebrities that scored more than 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner wearing Versace. REX Shutterstock

The Puma ambassador smiled for the camera with her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, along with A$AP Rocky, Lily Aldridge, Paris Jackson, Brie Larson, Ashton Sanders, Frank Ocean, Diddy and more guests — breaking with the soiree’s ban on social media photos from inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the occasion, Kylie sparkled in a nude Versace dress that was heavily embellished with sparkling bead detail and fringe teamed with sandals.

No smoking at the @metmuseum #metgala 🚬 A post shared by Dakota Johnson (@iamdakotamjohnson) on May 1, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

The annual fundraiser launched the museum’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit with a parade of stars in edgy head-to-toe style.

And while netizens reacted with excitement en masse to the Lip-Kit cosmetics entrepreneur’s star-studded photo, many of them took to social media with their own reactions to “fashion’s biggest night out” — some salty, some sweet.

Dakota Johnson, who also defied house rules, was praised for lighting up a cigarette at the museum.

Jennifer Lopez cut a chic figure in an ethereal powder blue dress, but some observers thought the look brought to life the animated “Frozen” princess Elsa. Others who chimed in on Instagram deemed J.Lo a lost member of the ’70s gospel group The Clark Sisters — comparing the look to the retro caftan styles seen on the sisters’ previous album covers.

The diva’s date, Alex Rodriguez, also wasn’t spared by eagle-eyed fans who called out a candid moment when the former New York Yankees star was seen admiring her figure.

#JLo #MetGala2017 #Met #MetGala A post shared by Best Of Music (@musicandartistworld) on May 1, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

Also caught on the carpet was actress Sarah Paulson’s reaction to Madonna dressed in Moschino — hilariously captured with her mouth agape in awe of the singer.

Hahaahhahahhaahahha 😂😂🤡🤡🎪🎪🎉🎉🎉🎉😎🙌🏻🙌🏻Love you Sarah! 😘♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 1, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

😂😂😂 A post shared by The Content Plug (@contentplug) on May 1, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Meanwhile, Diddy’s very casual pose on the Met Gala steps, wearing a black suit with Louboutins, was superimposed on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album by a clever Instagram user.

Model Grace Hartzel channeled an anime-like character but her heavy eyeliner, corkscrew curls and bold red lip scored comparisons to Bette Davis’ iconic eponymous “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”

When they ask #whateverhappenedtobabyjane ? #met #metgala #gracehartzel #2017 # fashion A post shared by 👉🏾Dylan B. Duckworth👈🏾 (@bemis_duckworth) on May 1, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Jeers and cheers were plentiful on social media platforms. One Instagram user felt underwhelmed by some stars who played it safe at what could have been considered one of the most avant garde themes in Met Gala history.

Rihanna, dressed in Comme des Garçons, was featured in a quirky Instagram post that highlighted her strappy heels, under the caption, “Girl, I am this close.”

Want More?

Take a Look at the Most Dramatic Dresses on the Met Gala Steps

Katy Perry Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in One of the Most Dramatic Looks of the Night

Met Gala 2017 Red Carpet

Met Gala Fashion Duos: Famous Guests and Their Designer Dates

Kylie Jenner Wore These Balenciaga Boots as Pants