Kylie Jenner’s $100 Red Fur Slides Are Perfect for Fall

Kylie Jenner spotted in fall essentials. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner is not one to hold back on her style. Whether it’s her daring beauty looks down to her bold choice in footwear or her shoe line with older sister Kendall Jenner, the 19-year-old star certainly knows how to stand out. As we’re now moving into the upcoming fall season, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister debuted a head-turning ensemble last Friday — just days before the premiere of new new reality TV show, “Life of Kylie.”

While out and about on a beautiful sunny day in Los Angeles, Jenner stepped out in a casual sold-out Dr. Dre tour T-shirt and red Champion x Virgil Abloh merch pants, that was designed in collaboration with her beau Travis Scott. The real highlight of it all was her cozy fur slides that matched her pants perfectly. Not only are the shoes comfortable, but it’s the ultimate bright red that will take any low key look to the next level. Her statement slippers also only retail for $119, but is currently only available for pre-order online. At this point, there are actually only a few sizes left, which means you should act fast if you want a pair for yourself.

Considering Kylie and Kendall’s wardrobe overlap from time to time, we can’t help but wonder if her older sister will go for the trend next. It’s possible Kylie already got her one, so we’ll be on the lookout if she decides to rock red.

August 4: Kylie and Victoria out and about in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6iqqhoLtFY — UpdateJenner (@UpdateJenner) August 5, 2017

Sleeping With Jacques fur slides, $119; sleepingwithjacques.com

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Wore Her Sisters’ Favorite Sandals to the Unveiling of Her Wax Figure

Sneaker Face-Off: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Wear Nike and Adidas on Father’s Day

Social Media Is Calling Out Kylie Jenner for Copying a New York Brand’s Camo Designs for her Own Collection

Kylie Jenner Broke Rules With This Star-Studded Selfie & More Met Gala Memes