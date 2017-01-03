Kylie Jenner Gets ‘Revenge’ in Sneakers by Kanye West Muse Ian Connor

"Kylie's Revenge" snapped by Ian Connor. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kanye West’s former muse Ian Connor has shared his vision of Kylie Jenner in a new sneaker brand — his own.

The stylist revealed the photo today on his Instagram page, highlighting a pair of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star in black Revenge x Storm sneakers. He announced the label in September last year.

Kylie's Revenge⚡️ A photo posted by ⛈ (@ianconnorsrevenge) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

“Kylie’s Revenge,” he captioned the photo, which shows Jenner wearing a sheer white top and bra, and light blue track pants. The website that’s listed for the brand revengexstorm.com is currently “suspended” and does not direct to more information about the shoes.

Meanwhile, on Kylie’s Instagram account, she posted a similar photo from a different angle.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

Many of Connor’s followers noted in the comments section of the photo that the kicks resembled Vans sneakers. Some observers shared similar remarks when he posted video of the shoes on Instagram in December last year. “For The Non-Believers,” he wrote, showcasing the signature lightening bolt design on the shoe.

In 2015 Connor claimed he was hired as Jenner’s stylist, and along with landing the gig he also scored another job as a model in Kanye West’s fashion week presentation.

For The Non-Believers⚡️ A video posted by ⚡️ (@revengexstorm) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

“Got The Kylie Jenner Styling Job, Got The Yeezy Season 2 Styling – Modeling Job, Manage and Got Carti Signed. All Within This Week,” he tweeted in September 2015.

Jenner recently credited her stylist Jill Jacobs for her recent fashion-forward rise. Notable shoe brands on Jacobs’ radar are Jimmy Choo and Olgana Paris. She’s the former assistant to Monica Rose, a stylist who counts her Kardashian and Jenner family as clients.