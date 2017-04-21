Kylie Jenner’s Selling Her Gently-Used Shoes & Dresses at Bargain Prices

Kylie Jenner. REX Shutterstock.

Kylie Jenner is doing some spring cleaning and freeing up some space in her closet after putting her house in Calabasas, Calif., on the market earlier this month — better to make more room for new shoes.

Some of her gently-used boldface name heels, sneakers, clothes and accessories were made available today on TheRealReal.com, a luxury shopping and consignment platform that has previously held sales for her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe and Kendall.

Items for sale on TheRealReal.com from Kylie Jenner’s closet. Courtesy of The Real Real

The first sold was her APL Techloom Pro sneakers for $95 in “very good” condition. The shoes feature round toes, a one-piece woven upper, and originally retailed for $140.

Kylie Jenner’s gently-used APL Techloom Pro sneakers. Courtesy of The Real Real.

But there are plenty of high-end shoes still available, including Balmain’s fur-trimmed sneakers. The high-top wedges incorporate tonal fur trim at the upper and a logo-accent at the counter. The shoes are listed in “very good” condition for $595.

Kylie Jenner’s gently-used Balmain fur-trimmed sneakers. Courtesy of The Real Real.

Kylie has a sexy pair of Giuseppe Zanotti nude mesh black lace over-the-knee stompers with a peep-toe profile that are available in “very good” condition for $1,295. The shoes retail for $2,350.

Jackets, skirts, dresses and other items from Moschino, Gucci and other luxury labels from her closet are still available on the consignment site.

Kylie Jenner’s gently-used Giuseppe Zanotti’s nude lace boots. Courtesy of The Real Real.

Last month, Kris and Khloe jointly listed their items on TheRealReal.com.