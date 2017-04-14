This Is How Kylie Jenner’s Coachella Style Statement Has Evolved Over the Years

Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of slick Coachella style — it’s a blend of novelty, sizzle and comfort.
The Puma ambassador debuted her new “highlighter hair” today when she made her trek to Indio, Calif., for the music festival.
She unveiled the striking look on Instagram, showcasing dark roots with neon green-neon strains. Her outfit included a halter-neckline ribbed champagne dress that she appeared to team with black boots.
Since 2014, the 19-year-old has stepped out for Coachella revelry in chunky footwear and statement-making hairdos.
Last year she opted for another hue for her ‘do — orange. While at the Perverse Cirque booth she posed for pictures wearing black boots that had thick heels teamed with Daisy Dukes and a white top.
In 2015 at the Regroupd Retreat Pool Party with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, she styled her hair in thick braids and completed her look with a lingerie-inspired ensemble and cutout ankle booties.
While partying alongside Kendall one year earlier at Coachella, she had a simple short blonde hairstyle that she accessorized with a wild feathery headdress.