This Is How Kylie Jenner’s Coachella Style Statement Has Evolved Over the Years

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Kylie Jenner at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; L-R: 2014, 2016, 2015, 2017.
Kylie Jenner has mastered the art of slick Coachella style — it’s a blend of novelty, sizzle and comfort.

The Puma ambassador debuted her new “highlighter hair” today when she made her trek to Indio, Calif., for the music festival.

Kylie Jenner coachella 2017 hairKylie Jenner debuts her “highlighter hair” at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

She unveiled the striking look on Instagram, showcasing dark roots with neon green-neon strains. Her outfit included a halter-neckline ribbed champagne dress that she appeared to team with black boots.

Kylie Jenner coachella 2017 hairKylie Jenner debuts her “highlighter hair” at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner.

Since 2014, the 19-year-old has stepped out for Coachella revelry in chunky footwear and statement-making hairdos.

Last year she opted for another hue for her ‘do — orange. While at the Perverse Cirque booth she posed for pictures wearing black boots that had thick heels teamed with Daisy Dukes and a white top.

Kylie Jenner coachella orange hair 2016Kylie Jenner steps out with orange hair and boots at the 2016 Perverse Cirque party at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

In 2015 at the Regroupd Retreat Pool Party with sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, she styled her hair in thick braids and completed her look with a lingerie-inspired ensemble and cutout ankle booties.

kylie jenner lingerie sandals coachella 2015 khloe kardashian kendall hair braidsKylie Jenner wears lingerie and cutout booties with braided hair alongside Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. REX Shutterstock.

While partying alongside Kendall one year earlier at Coachella, she had a simple short blonde hairstyle that she accessorized with a wild feathery headdress.

Kylie Jenner coachella 2014 kendall jenner party hairKylie Jenner wears a feathery hair accessory alongside Kendall Jenner at a 2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival party. REX Shutterstock.

