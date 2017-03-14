Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Pair of Sandals With an Unexpected Detail

Kylie Jenner at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13. REX Shutterstock

We already know Kylie Jenner appreciates a great pair of shoes, and now she’s giving us a look at another one of her favorite pairs.

On Monday, Jenner snapped a photo of her Gianvito Rossi sandals — but these weren’t just any pair by the designer, who counts the entire Kardashian/Jenner family as fans. Jenner’s latest pair is Rossi’s cherry-embellished crystal sandals.

The ankle-strap sandals feature a cheeky cherry appliqué on the toe strap and have a crystal and satin upper. They retail for $1,995.

Cherry Toes 🍒 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Jenner seems to love the sandals so much, she snapped not one but two photos on Instagram.

🍒💥 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Earlier this week, Jenner shared another photo of a pair of shoes she’s loving at the moment: her Louis Vuitton lug-sole boots.

Lovin these 😋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 11, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

