Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Pair of Sandals With an Unexpected Detail

By / 2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner New York Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13.
REX Shutterstock

We already know Kylie Jenner appreciates a great pair of shoes, and now she’s giving us a look at another one of her favorite pairs.

On Monday, Jenner snapped a photo of her Gianvito Rossi sandals — but these weren’t just any pair by the designer, who counts the entire Kardashian/Jenner family as fans. Jenner’s latest pair is Rossi’s cherry-embellished crystal sandals.

The ankle-strap sandals feature a cheeky cherry appliqué on the toe strap and have a crystal and satin upper. They retail for $1,995.

King
1 hour
Love the second one. Nice taste of shoes. Considering if I am able to get one

Cherry Toes 🍒

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner seems to love the sandals so much, she snapped not one but two photos on Instagram.

🍒💥

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Earlier this week, Jenner shared another photo of a pair of shoes she’s loving at the moment: her Louis Vuitton lug-sole boots.

Lovin these 😋

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

One thought on “Kylie Jenner Just Wore a Pair of Sandals With an Unexpected Detail

